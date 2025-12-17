EdgeBeam Wireless Makes Initial Sale, Expands Executive Team

BOSTON—EdgeBeam Wireless today announced its first sale of ATSC 3.0-based data delivery and receivers to Digital Mapping Group (DMG), a reseller of high-accuracy Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) tools to utilities, governments and others.

The joint venture company of E.W. Scripps, Gray Media, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair also said it has filled 15 key positions, including chief technology officer, chief product officer, vice president of eGPS and professional services and senior director of marketing.

“The significant traction we’ve established in 2H 2025—marked by landing lighthouse customers like DMG and building a world-class leadership team—signals our readiness to transition from a pre-revenue innovator to a market-scaling leader,” EdgeBeam CEO Conrad Clemson said. “In 2026, our entire focus shifts from the ‘land’ to ‘expand’ phase. We are now fully scaled and positioned to drive our one-to-many data distribution model across the U.S., accelerating the economical and resilient data path necessary for mission-critical industries to advance their own innovation.”

DMG and RTK

Portland, Ore.-based DMG will resell EdgeBeam’s ATSC 3.0-based datacasting and BMD-1000 receiver to support its GNSS Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) centimeter-accurate positioning service. The receiver, equipped with both 3.0 and cellular receivers—along with data transmitted via 3.0 and wireless cells— ensures resilient, high-accuracy location updates, which are particularly important in applications requiring precision, EdgeBeam said.

“For us, delivering centimeter-level positioning GNSS accuracy to our customers in the field is everything, but RTK GNSS requires a reliable data connection all day long,” said Eric Gakstatter, principal owner of Digital Mapping Group. “EdgeBeam’s new BMD-1000 is a competitive game-changer because of its dual-path reliability.”

“By leveraging the ATSC 3.0 broadcast signal, we gain resilient data delivery that ensures our customers receive critical positioning corrections instantly—even in crowded or remote locations. This allows us to guarantee the speed and reliability necessary for a range of industries including utilities, construction and local government,” Gakstatter said.

Executive Team

The company’s newly appointed leadership team includes Apoorva Jain as chief product officer and Joe Fabiano as CTO. Sasha Javid joined as vice president of eGPS and professional services and Jane D’Arcy as senior director of marketing. Clemson remains EdgeBeam CEO. Javid is a product innovator with expertise across telcom, networks, cloud, security and AI. Fabiano is an engineering leader and former Advanced Television Systems Committee chair who helped lead the TV industry’s transition to ATSC 3.0. Javid has experience in spectrum, wireless strategy and operational leadership. D’Arcy is a brand and go-to-market leader, EdgeBeam said.

The company is on track to hire more than 35 employees before the end of 2026 in engineering, sales and product positions, it said.

EdgeBeam will also do private demonstrations at CES, Jan. 6-8, 2026, in Las Vegas. Email Brandon Amoah to make an appointment.

More information is available on the company’s website.