Ireland’s RTÉ Taps Dalet for New Unified Content Management System

PARIS—Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public-service media company, has chosen Dalet to develop and implement a state-of-the-art content management ecosystem, the company said.

As part of the agreement, Dalet will provide a scalable, flexible and collaborative media asset-management and workflow orchestration platform that will serve as the foundation to manage RTÉ archival workflows as well as production workflows connected to its content, such as video editing.

In addition, Dalet will provide a high-density ingest and playout solution to manage content capture, ensuring that metadata is meticulously captured.

“This partnership with Dalet represents a significant step in the transformation of RTÉ into a modern media organization,” RTÉ chief technology officer and director of operations Richard Waghorn said. “A key element in that transformation is the development of solutions that enable us to deliver our programming and content, including a vast amount of archive material, to our audiences more easily and more effectively. Dalet’s content management ecosystem will ensure we can do that.”

Waghorn also stressed that “with Ireland's rich history, RTÉ’s archives contain a wealth of unique Irish content that will now be more readily accessible to better utilize and share. This demonstrates our leadership’s commitment to continue building RTÉ into a world-class media organization.”

The new content management ecosystem, named “One Media Share,” will integrate about 1.3 million hours of content from 19 siloed content storage and archive systems, including in-production content, nearline stored digital content, and deep archive content stored on tape. Dalet’s platform will standardize metadata, ensuring all content is fully accessible and searchable. This comprehensive integration will maximize the return on RTÉ’s existing investments by enhancing production and delivery workflows.

“Dalet has extensive experience bringing together massive disparate storage pools and archives for broadcasters around the world,” said Enrique Lafuente, vice president of sales EMEA, Dalet. “We’re proud to partner with RTÉ as it enhances its content management, user experience and to enable new opportunities through our agile solution.”

RTÉ established its radio services in 1926 and its television service in 1961, making it one of the world’s longest-operating public-service media organizations. RTÉ is dedicated to championing Irish culture by captivating audiences with trusted, engaging and challenging content, celebrating the country’s rich diversity and cultivating its talent.