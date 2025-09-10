Dubai Media Selects Comcast Technology Solutions' Video Management Platform

DENVER—In the runup to IBC2025, Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) has announced that Dubai Media, the official media organization of the Government of Dubai, has selected CTS as the end-to-end technology provider for Dubai Media's video streaming platform.

The deployment will power the streaming experience for Dubai Media's full suite of channels, including Dubai TV, Dubai Sports, and others, rolling out to consumers later this year.

"Dubai Media is committed to providing our viewers with the best possible informational and entertainment services, supported by the most advanced and proven technology," said Saleh Lootah, senior vice president of engineering and operations at Dubai Media. "As a leader in the regional media sector, we take pride in shaping the future of digital content in the Middle East. Our partnership with Comcast Technology Solutions gives us unprecedented flexibility and insights, enabling us to continue setting the standard for innovation and excellence."

The two companies explained that the adoption of the new platform reflects Dubai Media's ongoing mission to reimagine media in the digital era, building on its legacy as a cultural, social, and bridge between Dubai and the wider Arab world.

CTS' Cloud Video Platform, part of Comcast Media360, a 24/7 managed service, will support Dubai Media's efforts to modernize Dubai's digital media ecosystem. The service will manage the entire content lifecycle for Dubai Media, from acquisition and transformation to OTT streaming delivery, monetization, and user experience.

The new Dubai Media streaming experience using the platform will launch later in 2025. Further consumer-facing details will be announced by Dubai Media at a future date, the two companies said.

"We're honored to support DMI's vision and excited to be part of this transformative new chapter for media in Dubai," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast, & advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. "Our core expertise is managing, and alleviating, the back-end technical complexity of video operations, so our customers can focus on the best ways to reach and engage their audiences. DMI's selection is a powerful endorsement of Comcast Media360 and our strategy to deliver end-to-end video solutions to the most forward-looking broadcasters and media companies around the world."

By providing a single point of ingest for any video title, and its associated files, Comcast Media360 enables broadcasters and content owners to streamline content processing, title management, channel origination, playout, and delivery for their direct-to-consumer branded properties/apps and distribution partners, including MVPDs, vMVPDs, FAST aggregators, and social media, the company said.

As part of the Comcast Media360 umbrella service, Cloud Video Platform, and other CTS' services, can be combined or used separately based on the unique needs of each broadcaster or content owner, CTS reported.

The company also noted that Comcast Media360 will be showcased at the upcoming 2025 IBC Show in Amsterdam. From September 12th to 15th, Comcast Technology Solutions will host meetings in the Content Everywhere Hall #5. In addition, CTS' vice president of product and marketing, Peter Gibson, will also speak on a special floor session titled "Streamlining Video Operations for Broadcasters, Sports, and Content Providers." To schedule a business meeting with Comcast Technology Solutions at IBC, click here.

For more information about Comcast Technology Solutions and Comcast Media360, visit: www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com .