Martin Euredjian Joins Atomos

AMSTERDAM—Martin Euredjian has joined Atomos as director of advanced imaging and will lead innovation for advanced display technology.

“I’ve dedicated my career to advancing the science and technology of displays. Joining Atomos creates the perfect platform to bring new ideas to life and to deliver professional tools that set the standard for accuracy, innovation, and usability,” said Euredjian.

Euredjian brings his wealth of experience, expertise and the intellectual property he developed at eCinema to Atomos to create the next generation of reference-grade monitors and calibration solutions, the company said.

As CRTs were being phased out in the early 2000s, Euredjian drew on his decades of experience in telecine engineering, broadcasting, post and critical image evaluation to pioneer two groundbreaking technologies for reference monitors: locally dimmed LED backlights (now known as FALD backlights) and dual-layer LCD technology, Atomos said.

At eCinema Systems, Euredjian introduced the DPX monitor series, believed to be the world’s first dual-layer LCD mastering-grade monitors. These innovations set a new benchmark for high-contrast, highly accurate displays and paved the way for a generation of professional display solutions. His expertise has since been sought by companies like Apple and SpaceX, Atomos said.

“Martin’s track record of invention and innovation speaks for itself,” said Atomos CEO Peter Barber. “I have known Martin for more than 20 years and was deeply impressed when I first saw the groundbreaking technology he was delivering at eCinema. His pioneering work not only drove the transition from CRT to LCD monitoring but has influenced many of the displays that professionals use today. The wealth of experience he brings strengthens Atomos as we expand our engineering capabilities and broaden our product portfolio.”

