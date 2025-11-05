Atomos Unveils Ninja TX GO HDMI Monitor-Recorder

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos today introduced Ninja TX GO, a new HDMI monitor-recorder that combines a brighter screen, advanced monitoring tools, professional codecs, camera control and cloud connectivity and is built for HDMI-based cameras.

With its 5-inch, 1,500-nit HDR touchscreen, Ninja TX GO offers a monitoring experience superior to built-in camera displays, Atomos said. It features professional tools such as EL Zone, waveform, vectorscope and focus peaking, giving content creators complete control over framing, exposure and color accuracy on-set, the company said.

Ninja TX GO records directly to CFexpress Type B or external USB-C SSD storage and supports Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx and H.265/H.264 formats, providing flexibility across postproduction workflows. With RAW-capable HDMI inputs, it can record up to 6Kp30 RAW, Atomos said.

Like the company’s Ninja TX, Ninja TX GO offers integrated camera control, a free feature that allows direct adjustment of exposure settings, such as aperture, shutter speed and ISO on supported cameras from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Z CAM and other brands. This makes Ninja TX GO a complete on-camera companion for monitoring, recording and control, it said.

“With Ninja TX GO, we’re bringing the power and flexibility of our flagship Ninja TX to an even broader community of creators,” said Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “It’s a lightweight, incredibly powerful monitor-recorder that delivers professional-grade monitoring, recording and control without compromise. It’s perfect for creators who want the best visual fidelity and workflow flexibility straight from their HDMI cameras”

Ninja TX GO includes built-in Wi-Fi for seamless camera-to-cloud operation, including 20GB of free ATOMOSphere cloud storage, enabling direct upload to ATOMOSphere, Frame.io, Dropbox and other services, or live streaming via NDI 6/HX3.

Ninja TX, launched earlier this year, adds even more advanced features, including SDI input/output, AirGlu wireless timecode and expanded 8Kp30 RAW recording capabilities for cinematic cameras, Atomos said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both models run on the next-generation AtomOS platform, providing faster performance, over-the-air updates and a more refined user experience. A robust locking cable system for HDMI and USB-C connections ensures reliability.

Ninja TX GO is available immediately from Atomos resellers worldwide and from the Atomos web store. Camera control will be a free-of-charge, over-the-air update for both Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX.

The Ninja TX Go is priced at $799 (USD), excluding local sales tax and VAT outside the U.S.

More information is available on the company’s website.