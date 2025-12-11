Rise AV Launches Asia Pacific Council and Mentoring Program

LONDON—Following the success of its UK launch in January 2025, Rise AV, the global not-for-profit initiative dedicated to supporting and advancing women in the audiovisual (AV) industry, has announced that it is expansding into the Asia Pacific with the formation of its first overseas council and mentoring program.

The Rise AV Mentoring program, beginning in Singapore and Hong Kong provides six months of structured mentorship and professional development for women at all career stages.

The group said that applications are now open for female mentees and industry-leading mentors of all genders. Thanks to the generous support of industry sponsors, including QSC and ROE Visual, participation in this program is free.

To ensure Rise AV’s initiatives in APAC reflect the region’s unique professional and cultural contexts, Rise AV has also established the Rise AV APAC Regional Council, chaired by Peter Hunt, Group CEO of Hewshott.

The Council will include senior industry leaders from across APAC, including:

Maureen Aw, Senior AV Manager, Marina Bay Sands

Sand Leung, Managing Director, NovaRange

Angela Franco, Senior Manager, Strategy and Business Operations, APAC, QSC

Sujith Sivaram, Managing Director, ESCO

Molly Chow, Executive Director, Vega Global

Candice Siow, Regional Director, Lightware

Grace Kuo, Chief Strategy Officer, ROE Visual

Jeff Shoesmith, Senior Channel Sales Rep - PA/VA, Honeywell

Supported by global headline sponsor QSC, Rise AV said the launch builds on the proven success of Rise AV’s UK mentoring program, which has helped women develop their skills, confidence, and careers through a dedicated mentor, training, and community-building.

“Global sponsors, like QSC, play a crucial role in helping Rise AV scale. Their support enables us to launch new chapters, build local leadership teams, strengthen peer networks, and deliver impactful mentoring programs tailored to each region,” says Rachael Hamilton, Managing Director of Rise AV.

“As Rise AV expands into APAC, we’re proud to support their mission to open doors for underrepresented talent and advance a more inclusive AV industry,” said Angela Franco, Senior Manager, Strategy and Business Operations, APAC, QSC. “Their mentoring and development programs have already made a powerful difference globally, and this launch is a pivotal chance to extend that progress. At QSC, we’re committed to environments where women can grow and lead, and this partnership strengthens our shared drive for meaningful, long-term change. We look forward to supporting Rise AV’s success in APAC and helping build a more diverse community that reflects the people we serve.”

The Regional Council will play a strategic role, providing valuable insights into the cultural needs and challenges across different regions. Working closely with Rise AV’s global leadership team, the Council will help ensure the program remains regionally relevant while upholding the high standards that have defined its success elsewhere.

Council members will also take an active role in community engagement, helping to recruit mentors, mentees, and sponsors and ensuring the program continues to deliver meaningful, long-term impact within the AV industry, the group said.

“The launch of Rise AV in APAC represents a defining moment for our global mission,” said Peter Hunt, Chair of the Rise AV APAC Advisory Board and Group CEO of Hewshott. “By combining global expertise with local insight, we’re creating a program that reflects the region’s diversity and potential, giving women in AV the tools and confidence to thrive throughout APAC, and hopefully beyond.”

The Rise AV Mentoring Program is a six-month initiative designed to empower women at all career stages. Participants are paired with experienced mentors from across the AV sector and take part in a mix of virtual and in-person training, networking, and leadership development sessions tailored to regional needs.

Key Dates for Mentoring Program:

Applications Open: 1 December 2025

Applications Close: 31 January 2026

Mentor/Mentee Pairing Announced: March 2026

Program Launches: May 2026