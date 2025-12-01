ATSC Members Elect 4 to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON—Members of the Advanced Television Systems Committee have elected four industry veterans to three-year terms on the organization’s board of directors, starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Javier Ruano, president and general manager of Televes USA, was elected to the board for the first time. Current directors re-elected for a second term are Adam Goldberg, director of technical standards for Sony Electronics; Anne Schelle, managing director, Pearl TV; and John Taylor, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA.

“Our newly elected directors will join a board that guides ATSC in its mission to develop next-generation broadcast standards and foster innovation across the industry,” said ATSC president Madeleine Noland. “This election cycle saw 10 highly qualified candidates run for these important roles. We deeply appreciate their engagement and the record-setting voting participation from our membership.

“This diverse and experienced group of executives will help us continue empowering a new era of broadcasting,” she continued. ”With strong leadership and continued collaboration, ATSC remains firmly committed to driving the future of broadcasting.”

Noland thanked outgoing director Richard Friedel, principal at Broadcast.Advocate, whose term ends Dec. 31. “ATSC extends its deepest gratitude to Richard for his invaluable contributions both as a director and former board chair, and his steadfast support of ATSC’s work, including the international advancement and adoption of ATSC 3.0,” she said.

ATSC board leadership will be named at the beginning of 2026. The new board will include:

Mark Aitken, senior vice president of advanced technology, Sinclair.

Zandra Clarke, broadcast content transmission specialist, Warner Bros. Discovery/SMPTE.

Lynn Claudy, senior vice president of technology, NAB.

Dr. Ed Czarnecki, vice president of international and government affairs, Digital Alert Systems.

Fred Engel, principal, Fred Engel Technology Consulting.

Adam Goldberg, director, technical standards, Sony Electronics.

Dr. Paul Hearty, Chief Standards Strategist, Samsung Research America.

Brian Markwalter, senior vice president, research and standards, Consumer Technology Association.

Kerry Oslund, vice president of AI strategy, E.W. Scripps.

Javier Ruano, president and general manager at Televes USA.

Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV.

Ling Ling Sun, vice president of technology at Maryland Public Television.

John Taylor, senior vice president of public affairs and communications at LG Electronics USA.

Dr. Rikin Thakker, chief technology officer and senior vice president of technology, NCTA–The Internet & Television Association.

Dr. Yiyan Wu, research professor, Western University/IEEE.

More information is available on the ATSC website.