Kokosai Denki Electric America Appoints Adam Daniul to Cover Southeast Regional Sales

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Kokusai Denki Electric America—formerly Hitachi Kokusai Electric— has appointed industry veteran Adam Daniul to its sales team. Reporting to National Sales Manager Kenneth Cyr, Daniul takes on the role of Southeast regional manager effective immediately, initially covering Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Daniul was previously with For-A for 12 years, including nearly four years as VP Sales and more than five years serving the Southeast region.

“The HOW [House of Worship] market in particular has always favored very high-quality broadcast equipment, and many worship facilities in the Southeast have affiliations with religious broadcast networks or operate their own broadcast or streaming outlets,” said Daniul. “Kokusai Denki cameras check all the boxes for video production teams supporting broadcast and in-house AV services including quick set-up, user-friendliness, competitive pricing, and pristine image quality.”

Said Cyr: “Adam’s commitment to working with both the channel and end customers sends the message that he pays attention to the specific requirements of every project, each of which has unique needs based on the customer involved. His more than two decades of industry experience, strong relationship skills and technical expertise has helped in building industry relationships and developing a winning formula for increasing brand visibility and market share. We look forward to his contributions.”