TV Tech’s Top NextGen TV Stories of 2025

In a year that saw many pivotal developments in the development of the NextGen TV broadcast standard, stories about major regulatory issues, deployments, new tech advances and other issues were some of the most popular stories on the TV Tech website.

Particularly popular were stories dealing with the costs of deployment, where stations are now offering ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV broadcasts, security and encryption, the ATSC 1.0 sunset, and a host of regulatory issues being considered by the Federal Communications Commission.

Below you will find links to the 20 most popular stories dealing with NextGen TV.

1. DirecTV Says Costs for ATSC 3.0 Transition Would be ‘Onerous’

American Television Alliance tells FCC that these costs would produce ‘no benefits whatsoever’ for pay TV operator’s subscribers.

2. ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV be Available?

Our exclusive list of where ATSC 3.0 has been deployed shows that NextGen TV broadcasts are now available in about three quarters of the country.

3. LPTV Broadcasters: Costs of ATSC 3.0 Transition Could Force `Many’ Stations Out of Business

In an FCC filing opposing the NAB’s plans to sunset ATSC broadcasts, the LPTVBA said broadcasters should not be forced to convert to ATSC 3.0.

4. Point/Counterpoint: 5G Broadcast vs. NextGen TV

Industry veterans Preston Padden and Mark Aitken share their views on which standard should drive future of U.S. television.

5. 50 State Broadcasting Associations Pass Resolution Backing ATSC 1.0 Sunset

Resolution supports FCC ‘establishing a clear, industry-wide date-certain transition plan for the full deployment of Next Gen TV (ATSC 3.0) as well as a sunset date for ATSC 1.0’.

6. FCC Restores Accidentally Deleted ATSC 3.0 Rules

The agency has restored and recodified certain rules involving reporting requirements in a new Order.

7. Pearl TV Doubles Down on ‘National Security Threat’ Posed by SiliconDust's 3.0 Tuners

In comments to the FCC, large broadcast station groups reiterated that the manufacturer uses a Huawei chip.

8. Weigel Broadcasting Pushes Back on Proposals for ATSC Sunset

In a meeting with FCC staff representatives of the broadcaster opposed the NAB’s plans for a “flash cut” from ATSC to ATSC 3.0.

9. ATSC 3.0 Interop Puts NextGen TV’s Advanced Features in the Crosshairs

A rather exclusive group of 3.0 experts are testing the features to see if they break TVs .

10. FCC to Vote on Accelerating ATSC 3.0 Transition at October Meeting

Commission will act on whether to propose shutting down 1.0 by 2030.

11. ATSC 3.0: 'I Can't Imagine Anyone Defending Our Current Adoption Strategy'

The tasks of defining and socializing NextGen’s vision require a “break glass” resolve we haven’t seen or needed in a while.

12. SiliconDust Urges FCC to Do Away With DRM Rules for ATSC 3.0 Programming

As an alternative, adopting the same DRM as is used for free YouTube videos would be acceptable.

13. FCC Releases Draft Notice for NextGen TV Rules, ATSC 1.0 Sunset

Regulator tentatively decides stations should determine when to transition to 3.0 broadcasts; also seems willing to relax some rules to speed up the process.

14. FCC Approves NextGen TV Proposal to Give Broadcasters More Flexibility on When to Shut Down ATSC 1.0

Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking does not impose a firm cutoff date or mandate 3.0 tuners in new sets.

15. Mark Aitken: ATSC 3.0 to Mobile Comes Down to Control of the Device Ecosystem

Back from last month’s IBC, the ONE Media president discusses mobile, data and more.

16. Sinclair, Pearl TV to Roll Out ROXi’s Interactive Music Channel in 31 NextGen TV Markets

Channel is powered by FastStream Interactive television platform.

17. NAB Wins Federal Contract to Evaluate Broadcast Positioning System

As part of an effort to create resilient alternatives to GPS, the $744,000 DOT contract will fund field testing of a positioning system using NextGen TV broadcasts.

18. Silicondust Becomes An ATSC 3.0 Certificate Authority

The company will issue FullTrust certificates for broadcasters and AskTrust ones for private RF environments.

19. ADTH to Upgrade NextGen TV Receivers With Gateway Capabilities

Software upgrade will enable viewers to watch NextGen TV on their network-connected devices.

20. Sinclair CEO Ripley Meets with FCC Chair Carr in Push for Ownership Deregulation and NextGen TV Transition