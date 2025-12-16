Chyron Unveils New AXIS Maps

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has launched a new edition of its AXIS Maps map-graphic creation solution for broadcasters.

The latest generation of AXIS Maps features 3D map visuals, enhanced customization options, extensive data layer support, pre-defined settings for admins to ensure consistency across all users, and an intuitive new interface that accelerates the creation of map graphics.

First shown in September during IBC 2025, the new edition of AXIS Maps featured a new powerful set of easy-to-use features. Having completed final testing, Chyron has officially released it. The release also includes an integration with AWS Cognito to enhance security and simplify login across the entire AXIS platform, allowing Single Sign-On (SSO) authentication via major identity providers (like Google, Microsoft or Okta), Chyron said.

The new edition of AXIS Maps is part of Chyron’s AXIS ecosystem, a cloud-based platform that helps journalists, producers and designers easily find, manage, request and create the visuals—from maps and news graphics to charts and financial data.

“The new AXIS Maps was designed to provide broadcasters with a solution that enhances their existing newsroom workflow with powerful yet easy-to-use tools, and we’re proud to say we ended up with a solution that enables studio-quality map visuals creation with just a few clicks,” said Peter Matis, product manager of AXIS. “We’re fortunate to work with customers who are deeply engaged and willing to share their insights. They are the impetus for every new feature and enhancement included in the evolution of AXIS Maps.”

Users of the new AXIS Maps can enrich their graphics with immersive 3D buildings and terrain elevation data layers, alongside other new data layers that help provide context, such as bridges, tunnels, parks and airports. They can also import custom data for specific analysis, it said

There are new graphic tools designed to make it easy to highlight areas of interest within a map, such as custom routes, 3D polygons or border coloration at national, regional, district, city or local levels, it said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ease-of-use has been a key focus. Map visuals creation now may take only seconds, depending on the level of detail the story requires, and can be performed by any user regardless of their skill set. The release also gives broadcasters tools to maintain visual consistency across productions by standardizing the language in which countries and city names are displayed, along with how custom graphic elements, such as Street and Area labels, are showcased.