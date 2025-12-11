Zixi Names Roi Sasson Vice President, Engineering

WALTHAM, Mass.—Video-over-IP software provider Zixi said Roi Sasson has joined the company as vice president, engineering.

In his new role, Sasson will lead the company’s global engineering organization with a focus on hyperscaling the technology teams, structuring processes and accelerating innovation to meet the market demand for IP video delivery, Zixi said.

“Roi Sasson brings exactly the experience and vision we need to lead Zixi through this next phase of growth,” Zixi CEO Marc Aldrich said. “As demand for IP-based live video delivery surges, his proven ability to build world-class engineering teams and drive technology excellence will enable us to scale rapidly while maintaining the reliability and innovation our customers expect.”

Sasson has more than 20 years of experience in building and scaling distributed engineering organizations focused on real-time vide, cloud platforms and secure networking, Zixi said. He most recently worked at Invisinet, where as VP of software engineering, he led development of zero-trust network security solutions.

Before that, he was Kaltura’s VP of video platform, where he contributed to the launch of large-scale interactive video services. He also spent 13 years in senior leadership roles at Vidyo, including chief technology officer and senior VP of engineering. At Vidyo, he coauthored 10 U.S. patents and scaled the engineering organization from early-stage growth into a global team that has developed widely adopted technology.

“Roi is joining Zixi at a pivotal moment,” Zixi Chief Technology Officer Uri Avni said. “As demand for IP-based media workflows accelerates, his track record of building high-performance engineering teams and bringing breakthrough technology to market will be instrumental in scaling our capabilities globally and delivering new levels of reliability and agility to our customers.”

Said Sasson: “I am thrilled to join Zixi. The company’s technology already powers the most mission-critical live video workflows in the world. I look forward to building on that foundation, scaling our engineering organization and driving the next generation of IP delivery innovation so that our customers can move faster and respond to emerging market opportunities.”