Allen Media Group to Deploy Infillion TrueX for Streaming Services

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group (AMG) has formed a strategic partnership with Infillion to power advanced advertising across its streaming services, leveraging the company’s TrueX interactive ad technology and programmatic video solutions.
Infillion is a technology and media company that connects brands with audiences through measurable advertising experiences. The collaboration combines AMG’s portfolio of streaming platforms with Infillion’s innovation in interactive video and marks a key step in AMG’s ongoing digital transformation, AMG said.
Advertisers increasingly seek solutions that merge storytelling with precision targeting and measurable outcomes in the connected TV (CTV) space–delivering smarter, more engaging, and effective advertising experiences for viewers and brands, it said.
Infillion’s premium ad technology, advanced programmatic and interactive video solutions will power new advertising capabilities.
“Partnering with Infillion brings a more efficient, engagement-driven ad experience to streaming,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, “This technology strengthens the value we deliver to advertisers while advancing our mission to serve communities with quality, localized content.”
More information is available on the AMG and Infillion websites.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.