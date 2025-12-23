IES, AES Promote Graham Kirk, Brienne Willcock

Brienne Willcock (left), associate executive director, Strategy, Standards and Industry Engagement at IES; Graham Kirk, associate executive director, Strategy, Events and Industry Engagement at AES.

NEW YORK—The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and Audio Engineering Society (AES) have announced the promotion of two senior staff members to newly created Associate Executive Director positions, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

The appointments reflect both organizations' commitment to strategic growth and enhanced industry engagement following their recent shared management arrangement.

Brienne Willcock has been promoted to associate executive director of Strategy, Standards and Industry Engagement at IES. Willcock currently serves as director of Education and Standards at IES.

AES has promoted Graham Kirk to associate executive director of Strategy, Events and Industry Engagement. Kirk currently serves as director of Marketing and Business Development at IES,

"Brienne and Graham have been invaluable in helping IES achieve significant milestones over the past several years," said Colleen Harper, CEO and executive director of IES and executive director of AES. "These promotions recognize their leadership and expertise while positioning both organizations for continued innovation and growth. As we integrate our management structures, having leaders of their caliber focusing on strategy and industry engagement will be essential to serving our respective technical communities. "The newly created roles will focus on advancing each organization's strategic priorities, strengthening industry partnerships and enhancing member value.

