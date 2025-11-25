AP Switches to DaVinci Resolve Studio for Global News Production

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design said the Associated Press has completed the transition of its global video-editing platform to DaVinci Resolve Studio.

The large-scale enterprise deployment includes several hundred licenses, supporting AP’s 24/7 global news operations and helping enable the creation of more than 1,500 video projects daily.

“AP produces video from more than 100 countries, delivering content to thousands of broadcasters, publishers and digital platforms every day,” said Derl McCrudden, AP vice president and head of global news production. “In support of that crucial journalism, we are working with DaVinci Resolve Studio to equip our journalists with state-of-the-art editing and production tools.”

The deployment included extensive integration with AP’s workflows and involved the development of several new capabilities in DaVinci Resolve Studio designed with breaking news in mind. These improvements included Growing Transport Stream Editing, which allows journalists to begin working on live incoming video feeds directly from AP’s media asset management system without waiting for complete file transfers. This means video can be cut and distributed within seconds after footage arrives.

As part of the deployment, AP now uses DaVinci Resolve Studio’s cloud-based preset and graphics distribution system, including graphics templates, project settings and export settings. This eliminates manual downloads and ensures branding and production standards are maintained across all locations.

Resolve has also been integrated with AP’s MAM to enable scalable cloud rendering. By distributing project rendering to cloud-based nodes, AP can automatically scale capacity during major news events and scale down when demand decreases. This reduces reliance on local rendering by journalists and editors, keeping workstations free for creative work and optimizing infrastructure costs, the companies reported.

The deployment has also simplified the software-management process. With single sign-on license management, AP uses Blackmagic Cloud to monitor, assign and redistribute Resolve licenses across its global user base.

As part of the deployment, AP journalists and field operatives were also given a comprehensive training program focused mainly on storytelling rather than technical editing. AP super-users collaborated with DaVinci Resolve Certified Trainers to develop an internal video-on-demand library, enabling staff to learn at their own pace and ensuring sustainable knowledge transfer.