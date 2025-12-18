Hearst Television Ups Mike Kronenfeld to VP, National Sales

NEW YORK—Hearst Television said it promoted Mike Kronenfeld to vice president, national sales. The television ad sales and management veteran joined the station group in 2023 as director, national sales.

In his new post, Kronenfeld will continue to report to Hearst Vice President, Sales Gerry McGavick and Executive Vice President and Group Head Eric Meyrowitz, the company said.

“Mike has long been revered as one of the most accomplished television sales executives in the national advertising marketplace and we are fortunate to have had him advocating for Hearst Television for a substantial portion of his career,” Hearst Television President Michael J. Hayes said. “As a partner and as an employee, he has successfully delivered outstanding results throughout. His sales acumen and his extensive management experience make him an excellent fit for this important role as we develop more solutions for marketing partners in a dynamically changing competitive marketplace.”

Kronenfeld joined Hearst Television in 2023 from Katz Television, where he was executive vice president, leading the group responsible for representing Hearst Television exclusively and serving on the Katz executive leadership team. Prior to Katz, he was CEO of The CW affiliate WBNX-TV Cleveland.

Kronenfeld also worked as president and chief operating officer of pioneering broadcast industry rep firm Adam Young Inc. and was on the executive management team of station group Young Broadcasting. He also ascended through the media buying ranks at ad agency BBDO, Hearst said. He started his career at television rep firm HRP.

Kronenfeld has also served the Television Bureau of Advertising’s Sales Advisory Committee. He earned a psychology degree with a concentration in communications from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Hearst Television owns and operates 35 television stations and two radio stations, as well as Hearst Media Production Group and the Very Local app.