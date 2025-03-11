IP Showcase To Focus On IP, Broadcast Tech Convergence at 2025 NAB Show

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the Video Services Forum (VSF) will once again present the IP Showcase in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9.

The IP Showcase will focus on the convergence of broadcast and Pro AV technologies, with the IPMX open-interoperability framework for AV-over-IP taking center stage.

“The 2025 NAB Show marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of broadcast and Pro AV, and the IP Showcase will be instrumental in educating attendees on how IPMX is bridging the technological gap between these industries,” said Andrew Starks, a member of the AIMS board of directors and director of product management for Macnica.

“As broadcasters and AV professionals increasingly rely on shared IP-based infrastructures, IPMX provides an open-standards-based technology that enables seamless interoperability, high performance and scalability across diverse applications. With NAB’s growing focus on Pro AV, this year’s show offers the perfect platform to demonstrate how IPMX is driving innovation, breaking down barriers, and unifying the way we create, distribute and experience content. It’s going to be an amazing show, and we can’t wait to see everybody there.”

A core component of the IP Showcase will be the IP Showcase Theater where industry professionals will be giving presentations on a wide range of topics. Taking place on the Tech Chat Stage in the West Hall, the IP Showcase will feature 16 presentations.

Topics will include a roadmap presentation for IPMX, which outlines key milestones, including the first product validation tests scheduled for Q3 2025, the control plane and the relationship between IPMX and AES67 and SMPTE 2110. Other topics to be explored include dynamic media facilities and cloud integration, live production, timing and synchronization and security in IP-based workflows, as well as case studies on media organization and facilities that have shifted to IP.

The IP Showcase will also feature an IPMX demo space in booth W2843, across the aisle from the Tech Chat Stage, where attendees will see live demonstrations of IPMX-ready products, including an NMOS controller and multiviewer and integrations with existing AV-over-IP technology.

A meeting space will be available in room W317 where training, standards-related meetings and other IPMX demonstrations will take place.

Visit the IPMX demo space in 2025 NAB Show booth W2843.

Visit the IP Showcase in the West Hall across from the IPMX demo space.

Visit the training space in Meeting Room W317.