Texas Attorney General Takes Aim at 5 TV Manufacturers

AUSTIN, Texas—Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced lawsuits against Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense and TCL Technology Group Corp., for secretly recording what Texans watch in their homes.

Hisense and TCL are both based in China, which Paxton’s office says raises serious concerns about consumer data harvesting. The situation is exacerbated by China’s National Security Law, which allows its government to collect data on U.S. consumers.

At issue is the use of Automated Content Recognition (ACR) technology, which Paxton alleges unlawfully collects personal data. ACR software can capture screenshots of a user’s TV display every 500 milliseconds, monitor viewing in real time and transmit that information to the company without the knowledge or consent of viewers, the AG’s office said.

Consumer electronics companies can then sell the consumer data ACR collects to target ads across platforms for a profit. The attorney general alleges that the practice puts sensitive consumer information, such as passwords and bank information, at risk.

“Companies, especially those connected to the Chinese Communist Party, have no business illegally recording Americans’ devices inside their own homes,” said Paxton. “This conduct is invasive, deceptive and unlawful. The fundamental right to privacy will be protected in Texas because owning a television does not mean surrendering your personal information to Big Tech or foreign adversaries.”

The lawsuits against Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense and TCL are available online.