Atomos HD recorders capture directly to Apple ProRes

Atomos has released two new portable, touch-screen HD recorder, monitor and playback devices that capture video direct to Apple ProRes. The Ninja captures video directly to Apple ProRes from any camera with an HDMI output. The Samurai builds on all the strengths of Ninja, but is designed for cameras with HD-SDI outputs. It also records, monitors, has instant, onboard playback and captures directly to Apple ProRes files. The Samurai is a portable, 10-bit HD-SDI capture device for all professional video cameras with a larger touch screen and multicamera support. Samurai bypasses the image-degrading compression needed to squeeze HD onto in-camera flash storage and eliminates capture cards.

See Atomos at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL9105.

