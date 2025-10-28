LucidLink Now Integrated With Adobe Frame.io

LOS ANGELES—LucidLink, the file streaming platform, has announced a Frame.io integration and expanded mobile capabilities at Adobe Max.

With the LucidLink integration for Frame.io, footage captured in the field streams directly into editing timelines without the need for uploading or downloading, according to LucidLink. The expanded iOS Mobile app, now featuring multi-file uploads and background transfers on iOS 26, extends these capabilities to iOS users.

LucidLink says the integration will help accelerate downloads, which can hinder and delay editing workflows for creative teams.

This year, LucidLink won an Emmy for tackling this problem in television. Paramount, Warner Bros, and Discovery are among those that use LucidLink to manage over 80 petabytes of data across 150 countries. The new Frame.io integration and mobile capabilities bring the same instant-access approach to creative teams working with video across industries, from advertising and marketing to design, the company said.

The new LucidLink + Frame.io integration creates a mirror of selected Frame.io projects inside LucidLink, making media instantly editable in creative apps like Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.

“Frame.io revolutionized capture with Camera-to-Cloud. With LucidLink, it becomes Camera-to-Timeline—media lands in your LucidLink workspace and is instantly ready to edit in Premiere Pro or After Effects,” said Richard Yu, Chief Product Officer at LucidLink. “Paired with our enhanced mobile apps, teams can capture anywhere and start cutting immediately—no downloads, relinking, or changes to how they work on the desktop.”

What this means for workflows is that media uploaded through Frame.io's Camera-to-Cloud appears instantly in LucidLink, allowing editors to cut directly in Premiere Pro or After Effects from a single, always-online source. Producers keep governance and approvals in Frame.io while teams can eliminate downloads, shipping physical hard drives, relinking and version drift, resulting in hours saved per day, fewer handoffs, and a smoother path from dailies to picture-lock, LucidLink said.

The LucidLink + Frame.io integration will be included with LucidLink Business and Enterprise plans. A technical preview will be demoed at Adobe MAX, with general availability targeted for Q1 2026.

Also new is LucidLink Mobile, which allows multiple files to be uploaded in the background with footage being sent straight into a filespace, with no intermediate copies, relinking or "download-then-upload" steps. Editors can start cutting immediately while the rest streams in, eliminating hours or even days of handoffs.

New iOS capabilities complement LucidLink's existing support on Android devices. They include:

Multi-file uploads with background upload on iOS 26

In-app previews

Permission-aware sharing

Core file operations

LucidLink will demo the Frame.io integration and Mobile apps, alongside other native Adobe workflow integrations, at Booth 3817 during Adobe MAX in Los Angeles, Oct. 28-30.