Adobe Completes Acquisition of Frame.io
Frame.io’s cloud-based review and approval functionality will improve the creative process and help Adobe offer an end-to-end video platform
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adobe has completed Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration platform. The combination of Adobe’s video editing offerings—including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects—with Frame.io’s cloud-based review and approval functionality will radically improve the creative process and help Adobe offer an end-to-end video platform, the company said.
With over a million users, Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling editors and others to seamlessly collaborate using cloud-first workflows, That creates an opportunity for Adobe, in conjunction with its partner ecosystem, to expand beyond video editors to a broader set of customers, teams and enterprises, Adobe said.
“With the growing importance of video, we’re proud to add Frame.io’s industry-leading, cloud-native workflow capabilities to Creative Cloud,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud. “We are committed to enabling collaboration beyond Adobe’s applications to the growing number of third-party applications across the creative ecosystem, many of which Frame.io supports.”
With the close of the transaction, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells will continue to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Scott Belsky as part of the Creative Cloud organization.
Adobe also highlighted several key ways that acquisition will help it make creative process more collaborative, productive and efficient:
- The acquisition of Frame.io brings Adobe Creative Cloud’s collaboration services to video and will make it easy for teams to collaborate across Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and other Adobe Creative Cloud applications.
- All Creative Cloud customers will benefit from seamless collaboration on video projects with Frame.io workflow functionality built natively in Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop.
- With the addition of Frame.io, Adobe will continue to collaborate across all stakeholders of creativity beyond Adobe’s applications that includes third-party applications in the entire creative ecosystem.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
