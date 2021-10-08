Adobe Completes Acquisition of Frame.io

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adobe has completed Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration platform. The combination of Adobe’s video editing offerings—including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects—with Frame.io’s cloud-based review and approval functionality will radically improve the creative process and help Adobe offer an end-to-end video platform, the company said.

With over a million users, Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling editors and others to seamlessly collaborate using cloud-first workflows, That creates an opportunity for Adobe, in conjunction with its partner ecosystem, to expand beyond video editors to a broader set of customers, teams and enterprises, Adobe said.

“With the growing importance of video, we’re proud to add Frame.io’s industry-leading, cloud-native workflow capabilities to Creative Cloud,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud. “We are committed to enabling collaboration beyond Adobe’s applications to the growing number of third-party applications across the creative ecosystem, many of which Frame.io supports.”

With the close of the transaction, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells will continue to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Scott Belsky as part of the Creative Cloud organization.

Adobe also highlighted several key ways that acquisition will help it make creative process more collaborative, productive and efficient: