Details Emerge on LiveU-Sony Collaboration

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU today shared details about its new collaboration with Sony that it said will create new possibilities for broadcasters by expanding adoption of the LiveU Resilient Transport (LRT).

At IBC2025, Sony introduced the LiveU TX1, a compact field-transmission unit designed specifically for Sony’s professional camera range and workflow. The unit provides broadcast professionals with easy access to resilient, ultra-fast file transfer from the camera to the unit, with stored files transmitted via LiveU's LRT protocol. It uses multiple bonded connections for superior video performance and reliability.

TX1 was developed by LiveU in collaboration with Sony to provide seamless integration into Sony's ecosystem.

A mobile file-transfer and transmission unit, LiveU TX1 is designed specifically to deliver fast file transfer and reliable bonded connectivity for Sony’s professional cameras, including the newly launched Sony PXW-Z300. With its small form factor, LiveU TX1 is easily mounted on Sony’s camera, shortening production workflows. This development marks the initial milestone in a partnership between Sony and LiveU, featuring LiveU’s first fully native, dedicated integration gateway, LiveU said.

“Our customers want to be able to deliver files shot on camcorders from wherever the story takes them, back to their galleries, easily, swiftly and reliably,” said Masakazu Murata, head of Sony’s Media Solutions Business.

“Through our collaboration with LiveU, the leading company in video-over-bonded-IP transmission, we are now able to offer customers a workflow integrated with Sony’s ecosystem even for mission-critical operations that require bonding,” Murata said. “We look forward to working with LiveU to further streamline workflows and make a significant contribution to the broadcast industry.”

Noting Sony’s decision to collaborate with LiveU “represents a strong vote of confidence in LiveU’s cutting-edge technology and the innovation,” company CEO and co-founder Samuel Wasserman expressed thanks to Sony and “wish[ed] us all great success on our shared journey.”

The LiveU TX1 will be available through accredited Sony distributors and resellers, with availability details to be announced in 2026.

More information is available on the LiveU website.