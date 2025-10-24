Slapshot Unveils New AI Camera Tracking Tool

LONDON—The AI-powered VFX toolkit Slapshot has launched a professional-grade AI camera tracking tool the company said is designed to deliver “precise camera solves and dimensionally accurate point clouds” in a fraction of the time taken by traditional methods.

Built specifically for VFX artists working in 2D compositing, this new tool offers precise camera tracking that’s fast, simple to use and production-ready, Slapshot said.

“A track that might’ve taken a day or more to do manually can now be done in under ten minutes with Slapshot’s new Camera Tracking tool,” co-founder and CEO Jon Mason said.

Designed for ease of use, the tool makes high-quality camera tracks accessible for all types of creators, regardless of expertise in 3D workflows, the company said.

“For people who don’t routinely work in 3D, camera tracking can be intimidating,” Mason added. “It’s a very technical area, so it was really important for us to make it as simple yet powerful as possible. So we designed the tool to be able to produce a great solve with zero camera information—it’s literally just clicking the ‘Solve Camera’ button and we work out the rest. Alternatively, for people who have camera information, you can also provide it and it will be respected and incorporated into the solve. It’s entirely up to you, but it works great both ways. Outputs are delivered in widely compatible formats—including .abc and .glb camera files, .exr STMaps, undistorted .jpg plates and a .mov playblast—compatible with all major 3D tools.

The solution excels at the kinds of shots that make up the bulk of real-world compositing work: background replacements, screen comps, sky swaps and cleanups where precision matters but speed is everything, the company said.

“Slapshot isn’t intended to replace the need for expert tracking on heavy CG sequences,” Mason said. “But for those medium-difficulty shots where a 2D track isn’t enough, this is going to save artists hours, if not days, on every job. The speed-to-quality ratio is unlike anything else out there.”

Camera Tracking joins Slapshot’s growing suite of AI-powered tools designed to remove friction from the creative process and raise the quality of output across commercial, film, and episodic projects. By making high-quality camera solves accessible on tight timelines and tighter budgets, the tool empowers artists to deliver stronger results without compromise.

Slapshot was created by the team behind Hotspring, a VFX outsourcing platform used by studios around the world. Co-founders Jon Mason and Varun Parange, along with managing director Ben Stallard, have delivered high-end VFX across Oscar-, Emmy-, and VES-winning projects. Drawing on this experience, they built Slapshot to solve the most time-consuming challenges in post, giving studios and artists faster, smarter, production-ready tools that meet the real demands of modern VFX.

For more information about Slapshot and Hotspring, visit slapshot.ai and thehotspring.com.