Allen Media Group’s Local Now Free Streaming Platform Adds Fox Channels

ATLANTA—Local Now, Allen Media Group’s free streaming service, will add five channels from Fox to its growing lineup. The new offerings are Fox Sports, Fox Weather, LiveNOW From Fox, Fox Soul and TMZ.

“Local Now is committed to bringing the audience what they want," Byron Allen, founder/chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. "Local Now continues to be the go-to destination for free news, weather, sports and entertainment across America.”

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic and entertainment, produced by various news organizations in more than 220 U.S. markets.

It also offers more than 400 free-streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, and 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

AMG described the Fox channels being added to Local Now’s streaming platform as follows:

Fox Sports: A curated selection of top FS1 studio shows, compelling documentaries and captivating podcasts covering today’s most relevant sports topics.

A curated selection of top FS1 studio shows, compelling documentaries and captivating podcasts covering today’s most relevant sports topics. Fox Weather: Your home for 24/7 weather news, with the latest forecasts and continuous weather coverage when it matters most.

Your home for 24/7 weather news, with the latest forecasts and continuous weather coverage when it matters most. LiveNOW from Fox: A nonstop stream of breaking news, live events and stories from across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion.

A nonstop stream of breaking news, live events and stories from across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion. Fox Soul: Explores Black culture, entertainment, and conversations.

Explores Black culture, entertainment, and conversations. TMZ: Keeps fans up to date on the latest in celebrity and entertainment news.

The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.