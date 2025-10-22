LTN Takes Steps To Assist Local Stations Extend Reach, Create New Revenue Opportunities

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN has announced several innovations aimed at helping U.S. local television broadcasters extend their reach, enhance efficiency and create new monetization opportunities via its purpose-built IP video network.

“Broadcast stations can massively grow the value of their local content if they move quickly and operate across every available platform,” said Rick Young, senior vice president and head of global products at LTN.

“Our new capabilities are built into our global network, allowing us to give local broadcasters the speed, simplicity and shortest path to ROI [return on investment] when launching streaming experiences, expand their footprint to MVPD, vMVPD, and OTT partners and power digital revenue with localized, live news and sports.”

The new LTN capabilities make it easier for broadcasters to bring news programming and live sports quickly on air and elsewhere. They include:

A complete digital playout stack supporting hosted linear and FAST Playout for creating versioned channels with minimal operational and engineering effort.

Live sports master control offering a fully managed environment for acquiring, customizing and managing local and regional sports broadcasts across platforms.

Integrated dynamic graphics, including L-bars, tickers and real-time visualizations tied to sports and news content.

SCTE-driven automation.

For local sports, LTN enables stations to receive high-quality, low-latency game feeds from venues across the country, helping them expand their live sports programming with speed and reliability, LTN said.

The company is also helping broadcasters reinvent local news for the streaming era. It has expanded its offerings to enable local stations to extend live news into new formats and platforms. Six major broadcast groups with stations covering 80% of the top U.S. TV markets currently rely on LTN for these services, it said.

Additionally, it is powering MVPD and vMVPD reach and scale with its go-to aggregation hub for local station feeds. It provides MVPDs and vMVPDs with seamless high-quality access to live broadcast signals nationwide, it said.

LTN’s purpose-built IP network for real-time video delivers nearly 8,000 channels and millions of live events annually, making it the critical backbone for bringing live news and sports to every screen. LTN enables instant, reliable delivery to 98% of U.S. pay TV households, with a clear path to 100% by 2026, it said.