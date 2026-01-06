Operative Announces New AOS Services Platform for Media Monetization

NEW YORK— Operative , a provider of advertising management solutions for media has announced a new AOS Services Platform, advancing its intelligent media management solution into foundational services for enterprise media companies. This new platform enables media companies to operate and grow their advertising businesses and power the development and deployment of AI-driven capabilities.

The AOS Services Platform underpins modern media monetization by delivering a foundation of necessary services that supports all channels, integrates effortlessly into broader technology ecosystems, and empowers teams to scale smarter and grow without infrastructure constraints, the company said.

Launched in 2021 as a cloud based sales management system, Operative's AOS is used by notable media organizations such as Fox, NBCUniversal, WBD, Disney/ABC and Sinclair.

Designed for organizations managing multiplatform monetization at scale, the new AOS Services Platform gives media companies the flexibility to standardize their foundational operations in a modular way while building unique capabilities on top and maintaining enterprise control. The new AOS services modules available include:

Core OMS Services – Shared enterprise services for inventory, product definitions, rate cards, planning, deals, orders, and billing across linear and digital environments

API-First, Integration-Ready Architecture – All services are exposed via APIs, enabling custom applications, partner integrations, and proprietary decisioning without duplicating core logic

Intelligence Connected to Execution – A shared AI-enablement layer that includes observation, natural language interaction, agentic orchestration, evaluation frameworks, and workflow automation embedded across monetization workflows

Built-In Trust Layer – Enterprise-grade security, governance, privacy, and compliance across native workflows, APIs, and intelligent automation

“Media businesses have reached an era where they need to be everywhere for audiences and advertisers. As they navigate an environment defined by multi-channel, audience-first monetization, adaptability and scale are essential,” said Michael Napodano, CEO of Operative. “The new AOS Services Platform provides a standardized foundation of services for linear and streaming revenue, with intelligence and flexibility built in so media companies can move faster, innovate with confidence, and differentiate where it matters most.”