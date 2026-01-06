iWedia Highlights NextGen TV Software Stack at CES

LAS VEGAS—iWedia, a provider of connected TV device software solutions, is highlighting its ATSC 3.0 software stack, which has helped to distinguish the Panasonic Z95B as one of the year’s best OLED TVs, at CES 2026, Jan. 6-9.

Running on a leading system-on-a-chip (SOC) platform and integrated within Amazon’s Fire OS environment, the iWedia software stack integrated into the Panasonic Z95B enables seamless NextGen TV reception and hybrid broadcast-broadband performance.

“Our collaboration with Panasonic represents the strength of long-term partnership and shared focus on quality,” iWedia business development director Zivko Radonjic said. “The success of the Z95B demonstrates how aligning with the right partners simplifies technology adoption for manufacturers. As ATSC 3.0 continues to expand across the U.S., we’re ready to support the next generation of OEMs in achieving the same level of excellence.”

By combining Panasonic’s engineering heritage with iWedia’s deep broadcast expertise, iWedia’s partnership has created a reference for premium NextGen TV deployment in the U.S. market, it said.

The Panasonic Z95B’s flawless tuner integration and superior broadcast performance highlight iWedia’s commitment to delivering software that meets the industry’s highest standards for reliability, compliance and user satisfaction, the company said.

“Working with iWedia allowed us to achieve a flawless integration of advanced broadcast capabilities into our latest OLED platform,” Panasonic television business division director Ryutaro Otake said. “Together, we’ve raised the bar for what viewers can expect from premium televisions in the U.S., and we look forward to extending that success as NextGen TV adoption grows.”

iWedia is at CES, seeking to meet with other vendors looking to leverage its ATSC 3.0 solutions for their next connected TV project.

See iWedia at CES booth 17783 at Tech East in the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall.

More information is available on the company’s website.