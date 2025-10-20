ADTH to Upgrade NextGen TV Receivers With Gateway Capabilities

ATLANTA—Good news for consumers using an Atlanta DTH receiver to watch ATSC 3.0: with a new software update, they will be able to blanket their homes with Wi-Fi retransmission of NextGen TV programming for viewing on their smartphones, tablets and computers.

The company today announced a major updates that expands the capabilities of its NextGen TV receiver by switching on gateway capabilities for consumption on multiple network-connected devices in their homes. This new capability will be available in time for the holiday shopping season as a software update for existing ADTH receivers, extending support to Android and FireOS client applications. Support for Roku and other platforms will follow, the company said.

To enable this gateway capability, the company worked with the ATSC Security Authority (A3SA) to integrate secure gateway NextGen TV implementations, it said.

“We are proud to partner with A3SA in bringing the benefits of NextGen TV to more viewers,” said Ivy Shou, president of ADTH. “This update makes it easier than ever for consumers to watch live local broadcast content securely and seamlessly on the devices they use every day.”

Besides updating existing ADTH NextGen TV receivers with gateway capabilities, the company also plans to incorporate gateway functionality into next year’s receivers, it said.

As part of the rollout, the ADTH TV App that currently is available for use with the company’s USB dongle will also be updated to support these new features.

The ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard offers content protection features not available with the original (ATSC 1.0) broadcast television transmission standard. The ATSC 3.0 standard ensures that all broadcaster signaling sent to the viewer’s receiver is “signed” (i.e., certified as authentic). This signature uses advanced cryptographic technology and is a secure way for the broadcaster to identify and certify the service and attendant signaling tables to be true and authentic.

If the broadcaster chooses to include an attendant application, such as a station-based or network-based app, it can include in the transmission an additional digital signature to provide to the viewer’s receiver with evidence that the application is authentic and has not been hacked. This feature is especially important to consumers who choose to register their personal details with a related application, the company said.