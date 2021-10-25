Fox Weather Goes Live
Free ad-supported streaming service is now available on mobile apps, the web and connected TVs
NEW YORK—The news weather space that has long been central to the success of local newscasts, got even more competitive today, with the launch of Fox Weather.
At launch, the new platform was available at foxweather.com and through the Fox Weather app for iOS and Android, as well as internet-connected TVs via Fox Now, the Fox News app, and Tubi.
The company has tried to position Fox Weather as a streaming service that will change the way people consume weather news with a suite of weather products featuring local, regional and national reporting, in addition to live programming.
The streaming service will build on Fox News Channel’s expansive newsgathering units and resources from the Fox Television Stations. It has about 120 meteorologists and will use a number of new technologies, including an immersive mobile 3D radar to forecast the weather and the Fox FutureView tool that allows users to plan several months ahead with advanced weather forecasts.
"Viewers can expect to see a friendly, welcoming face bring them their weather forecast,” Fox Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin told Fox News Digital. We are going to take weather and science, which can be complicated, and make it easy to understand. Our Fox Weather community will get their forecast in the palm of their hand, making weather very personal and helpful,"
