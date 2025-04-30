Fox Television Stations’ `LiveNow’ Hits Half a Billion Q1 Views on YouTube

NEW YORK—Fox Television Stations’ national news streaming service LiveNow has released viewing data showing that Q1 2025 was the best quarter in its history, delivering more than 500 million video views on YouTube, according to Comscore.

With 502 million video views on YouTube, LiveNow reported that it outpaced NBC News by 42% (353 million), ABC News by 56% (322 million) and CBS News by 217% (158 million) on the social platform. Compared to the same period last year, LiveNow grew by 373% on YouTube.

“There are many options for mainstream scripted packaged news. Fox takes a different path. It is locally powered coverage that is unscripted and intentionally raw,” said Jeff Zellmer, FTS Digital head. “It's no surprise that this unique, live, event-driven approach works best on YouTube's fast-growing platform. ”

Additionally, LiveNow is averaging over 5 billion minutes of total viewing time across all streaming platforms each month, reaching an all-time high of 6.6 billion minutes in January.

This was driven by live coverage of major breaking news events, including the Los Angeles wildfires, the Washington D.C. plane crash, and the presidential inauguration. This past Saturday, LiveNow’s coverage of Pope Francis’ funeral exceeded 100 million streaming minutes.

LiveNow from Fox is a national news service powered by Fox Television Stations. Coverage and content are supported by the local station group and the resources of Fox.

LiveNow is widely distributed across all major streaming & FAST platforms, including YouTube, YouTubeTV, Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Fox Local, Vizio Watchfree+, LG Channels, Amazon News/FireTV Channels, Freevee, Pluto TV, Xumo, Plex, TCLtv+, FuboTV, Sling Freestream.

Fox Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in 14 of the top 15 largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago).