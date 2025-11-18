MyFree DirecTV Adds Seven New Channels

DirecTV has announced that its MyFree DirecTV streaming service has added seven new channels. Those include four sports services, NBA FAST, Red Bull TV, DAZN Ringside, and Pursuit UP, along with three previously announced channels from AMC Networks, The Walking Dead Universe, Portlandia, and All Reality WeTV.

The channels are set to go live on the free, ad-supported streaming platform in the on Nov. 18 and 19, DirecTV reported.

DirecTV described the channels as follows:

"NBA FAST is the NBA’s official FAST channel featuring breaking news, behind-the-scenes stories, and highlights from around the league. (Channel 4114 starting Nov. 18)

"Red Bull TV, from AcTVE, takes audiences directly into real-world communities, personalities, and moments that push the boundaries of sports and culture. (Channel 4119 starting Nov. 19)

"DAZN Ringside, from Amagi, brings fight fans the very best boxing, including the DAZN Boxing Show, short films, feature-length documentaries, and select live undercards from the biggest fights of the year. (Channel 4133 starting Nov. 19)

"Pursuit UP, from Pursuit Media, is the go-to channel for outdoor enthusiasts, including top fishing, hunting, and outdoor lifestyle series. (Channel 4172 starting Nov. 19)

"The Walking Dead Universe, from AMC Networks, features full-length episodes of the latest critically acclaimed franchise extensions, including “Dead City,” “Daryl Dixon,” and “The Ones Who Live.” (Channel 4227 starting Nov. 18)

"Portlandia, from AMC Networks, features favorite characters and episodes from the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning comedy satire starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. (Channel 4324 starting Nov. 18)

"All Reality WeTV, again from AMC Networks, is for anyone who loves daring reality series and high-stakes drama, Real people. Real drama. Real life. (Channel 4253 starting Nov. 18)"