Zixi Hires Heather Mellish as Vice President, Global Sales

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi, a provider of IP-based video transport software, said it has hired Heather Mellish as vice president, global sales.

Most recently VP of partner sales at data observability startup Hydrolix, Mellish is tasked with leading Zixi’s global revenue growth strategy, the company said. She is responsible for new business development, renewals and expansion across all regions and customer segments. She will focus on building and scaling the company’s global sales organization while implementing sales processes and forecasting metrics, the company said.

Mellish will also work closely with teams across Zixi to align go-to-market execution, strengthen relationships with enterprise customers and ensure a healthy global revenue pipeline, the company said.

“Heather joins Zixi at a pivotal moment in our growth,” Zixi CEO Marc Aldrich said. “She brings a rare combination of deep domain expertise in cloud, edge and media infrastructure, along with a proven ability to scale global sales and partner ecosystems. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen Zixi’s position in the market.”

At Hydrolix, Mellish built and scaled global partnerships with such major cloud and distribution providers as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Akamai, Zixi said. Before that, she worked for more than six years at AWS, leading go-to-market initiatives for edge services, including CloudFront, security, and media, and helping to drive some of its largest customer sales efforts, according to Zixi.

Earlier in her career, Mellish held a range of sales, go-to-market and media distribution roles over 17 years at Level 3 Communications/CenturyLink, where she developed deep expertise in CDN, video transport and enterprise network platforms, Zixi said.

“I’ve spent my career building teams, programs and partnerships that deliver real customer value,” Mellish said. “Zixi sits at the intersection of cloud, media and mission-critical video delivery, and I’m excited to help scale the business globally. I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the Zixi team and contribute to the company’s next phase of growth.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zixi provides software solutions for delivering broadcast-quality live video over IP networks for broadcasters, sports leagues and service providers around the world. Its Zixi Platform enables such workflows as contribution, processing, distribution and delivery across cloud and network environments.