FanDuel Sports Network Launches on Vizio

SOUTHPORT, Conn.—Main Street Sports Group has announced that the FanDuel Sports Network app is now available directly on Vizio and on smart TVs with Vizio OS. The FanDuel Sports Network app features live and on-demand local sports programming.

The distribution agreement marks a significant step forward in Main Street Sports Group's direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy for the network, the company said.

It adds to the growing list of FanDuel Sports Network devices partners, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV, Google TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Xbox, and Xfinity's X1, Xumo TV, Xumo Stream Box and Flex.

“As we continue to evolve FanDuel Sports Network into a dynamic, fan-first local sports media platform, our partnership with Vizio is another meaningful milestone in expanding accessibility and fueling our direct-to-consumer growth,” Main Street Sports Group Chief Revenue Officer Eric Ratchman said.

Customers can launch the FanDuel Sports Network app directly from the Vizio Home Screen and access programming based on their regional availability.