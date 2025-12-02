FanDuel Sports Network Launches on Vizio
Devices using the Vizio OS can access the app, which features live and on-demand sports programming
SOUTHPORT, Conn.—Main Street Sports Group has announced that the FanDuel Sports Network app is now available directly on Vizio and on smart TVs with Vizio OS. The FanDuel Sports Network app features live and on-demand local sports programming.
The distribution agreement marks a significant step forward in Main Street Sports Group's direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy for the network, the company said.
It adds to the growing list of FanDuel Sports Network devices partners, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV, Google TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Xbox, and Xfinity's X1, Xumo TV, Xumo Stream Box and Flex.
“As we continue to evolve FanDuel Sports Network into a dynamic, fan-first local sports media platform, our partnership with Vizio is another meaningful milestone in expanding accessibility and fueling our direct-to-consumer growth,” Main Street Sports Group Chief Revenue Officer Eric Ratchman said.
Customers can launch the FanDuel Sports Network app directly from the Vizio Home Screen and access programming based on their regional availability.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.