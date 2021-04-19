Byron Allen Launches Local Now Ad-Supported Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES—Another streaming service has hit the market, this one from Byron Allen. Local Now is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers local news and premium content, using proprietary software and artificial intelligence to curate content based on the user’s zip code.

“Local Now is the most localized news and entertainment free-streaming service on the planet,” claims Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, Local Now’s parent company.

The streaming service has more than 300 free-streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every zip code in the country, as well as additional local channels and content from the likes of Allen Media Broadcasting, News 12, E.W. Scripps, Meredith Broadcasting and Cox Media Group. Genre-based channels are also available from Allen Media Group, The Weather Channel, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Lionsgate, Cinedigm, Gravitas and more.

Premium channels are also available, including Yahoo! Finance, Court TV, Newsy, Black News Channel, Bloomberg, Cheddar, People TV and more.

Per Allen, the Local Now software and A.I. produces, aggregates, curates and streams local news, weather, sports, traffic, movies, TV shows and more in real time, all based on the user’s zip code.

The user interface for Local Now puts local content out front. Users can create a “My Stream” channel for greater localization and personalization.

Local Now is now available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Hisense, Android and iOS devices. It is also available on YouTube TV, Sling, Xuomo, fuboTV and Dish.