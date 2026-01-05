DirecTV Launches Streaming Solution for Small Businesses

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV for Business has announced the nationwide launch of its new streaming TV solution for small businesses, with plans to expand the offering to larger business locations soon.

"DirecTV for Business has been undergoing the same digital transformation as our consumer platform, and the launch of our new streaming TV for business option gives small business owners more choice and flexibility to help them find the best fit for the best TV experience," said Doug Eichler, senior vice president, DirecTV for Business. "From entertaining current customers to attracting new ones, TV can play an important role in the success of your business, and now you can get the ultimate entertainment experience of DirecTV via streaming or satellite."

In launching the offering, DirecTV noted that streaming offers a simple, self-installation solution for small businesses with a high-speed broadband connection, particularly in metropolitan areas where satellite installation may not be possible due to landlord restrictions or line-of-sight issues in high-rise buildings.

The DirecTV for Business website offers tools that help small business owners determine if streaming or satellite is a better option for their shop or retail store, local bar or restaurant, private office, medical waiting room, gym or salon location.

The new DirecTV for Business streaming-TV option for small businesses also includes access to DirecTV's collection of more than 140 free ad-supported television (FAST) channels.

These channels feature live and on-demand entertainment content from top movie studios, TV programmers, news organizations, sports leagues, local broadcast station groups, and more, including ABC and The Walt Disney Co., CBS and Paramount, NBC and NBCUniversal, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery, AMC Networks, A+E Networks, the NBA, ACC Digital Network, Fox Sports, international soccer, cricket, rugby, and other popular leagues and conferences.

This new offering for small businesses is the most recent example of the company’s push to expand its streaming operations.

Recently, DirecTV Hospitality and Google announced they will work together to bring an enhanced, personalized streaming experience to hotels nationwide by integrating Google TV's business-to-business version of the Android TV operating system into DirecTV’s Advanced Entertainment Platform, with full deployment scheduled for 2026.