Comscore: Time Spent on Major Ad-Supported Streamers Rose 43% in 2025

RESTON, Va.—Comscore’s new “2025 State of Streaming” report highlights the growing importance of ad-supported streaming services and FAST channels, with data showing big gains across the board for those services.

According to the report, total hours watched across major free ad supported streaming services grew by 43% year-over-year this August compared to August 2024.

Ad-supported tiers have also gained popularity across major subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services. Netflix now sees 45% of total household viewing hours on its ad-supported tier, up from 34% just one year ago.

“Consumers are navigating crowded streaming options with the clear intention that they want value, simplicity, and content that’s easy to access,” said Jen Carton, Comscore’s senior vice president of product management. “This year’s State of Streaming reflects that shift and shows how FAST and ad-supported options are meeting those needs in a way that’s culturally resonant and commercially viable. For Comscore, our mission is to illuminate this transformation and help the industry understand what’s next.”

Overall, connected TV streaming in internet-enabled homes reached 96.4 million households, an increase of 849,000 year-over-year, the new Comscore study indicated.

Time spent streaming rose to 13.9 billion hours, a 6% increase year-over-year. The average household watched content from 6.9 streaming services, reflecting modest growth as the market reaches maturity, Comscore reported.

With households now streaming video for nearly 5 hours per day, it has become the default viewing experience for millions of Americans, the researchers said. For many households, creator-driven video sits alongside premium series, sports and films as everyday viewing. Platforms like YouTube are no longer viewed as “separate categories” but as integral parts of the streaming diet. As the report points out, “more than half of U.S. households stream YouTube content monthly for free.”

The full State of Streaming 2025 report, which explores the trends shaping the future of content, advertising, and technology across screens, is available here.