Neutrik To Unveil TRUE1 Data Connector Series At 2026 NAB Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Neutrik Group Americas will unveil the NEUTRIK TRUE1 DATA connector series, built to support high-performance data standards, during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company’s TRUE1 DATA connector platform includes mediaCON TRUE1, etherCON TRUE1 and opticalCON TRUE1.

The TRUE1 DATA connector series is a mechanically rugged, standardized platform purpose-built for fixed installations and mobile production applications. The series delivers secure, high-speed connectivity in environments where durability, ease of integration and operational reliability are essential.

At the core of the TRUE1 DATA Connector series is a unified mechanical platform that integrates three media types into one consistent architecture: mediaCON TRUE1 with USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1, 5 Gbps) and USB Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W; etherCON TRUE1 featuring RJ45 with CAT6A performance supporting 10 Gigabit Ethernet; and opticalCON TRUE1 offering two-channel fiber optic connectivity available in both multimode and single-mode versions.

By combining these standards into a single mechanical platform, NEUTRIK ensures consistent handling, streamlined system design and simplified integration across multiple connectivity formats. This shared architecture allows engineers and system designers to standardize panel layouts and workflows while supporting a wide range of signal types, from high-speed data to fiber transmission.

The TRUE1 DATA Connector Series is engineered for applications where mechanical stress, environmental exposure and frequent mating cycles are part of daily operation. Some of its key features include ingress protection up to IP65 / IP66 / IP67 (in mated and locked condition), 1440 hours of salt spray corrosion resistance, UV-resistant certified materials and an airtight design for RJ45 and USB-C connections, making the TRUE1 DATA Connector Series well-suited for outdoor productions, OB vans, remote broadcast operations, rental staging, touring and temporary indoor or outdoor installations. Robust construction also supports long service life in high-cycle environments.

The connector series implements usability features like a locking cable connector that enables one-hand operation, color-coding options for fast identification, minimal integration space requirements, replaceable and customizable sealing caps and easy chassis integration via standardized D-Size format.

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The TRUE1 DATA Connector Series will be available in June 2026.

See Neutrik at 2026 NAB Show booth C4735.

More information is available on the company’s website.