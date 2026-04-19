Ross Video Showcases End-To-End Production Ecosystem at 2026 Nab Show

LAS VEGAS—Ross Video CEO David Ross kicked off 2026 NAB Show with a opening keynote that unveiled a broad portfolio of innovations designed to simplify workflows, increase flexibility, and enable high-impact live production across broadcast, sports, corporate, and live event environments.

Building on advances in routing, cloud, and audio, Ross demonstrated how its unified technology stack continues to evolve into a fully integrated, end-to-end production ecosystem.

During the keynote, Ross also highlighted the launch of Indigo, a new unified platform for video production workflows, ingest, editing, workflow automation, asset management, editorial and playout.

“The way audiences consume content keeps changing, not once in a decade, not once every few years,” Ross said during the keynote. “Constantly you're being asked to move faster, to create for more platforms, to do more with fewer resources, and to adapt without rebuilding everything you've already invested. We've spent a lot of time listening to customers about that challenge, about the friction of disconnected tools, about the need for workflows that are simpler, faster and more flexible. At Ross we believe the answer isn't just another tool, a better foundation, more connected way to create, manage and deliver content.”

That foundation, he added, is Indigo.

Indigo provides a browser-based platform for fast-turn, digital-first content production and is designed to simplify ingest, playout, and transcode with scalable, all-in-one systems.

“This powerful enterprise software represents an exciting new chapter for Ross,” he said. “Indigo is a pivotal product at a pivotal time in our industry.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, Ross highlighted significant advancements in infrastructure and control:

NRG delivers next-generation SDI routing with UHD support and optional software multiviewer, reducing system complexity and cost

Ultricore BCS NDI Control enables seamless discovery and control of NDI alongside SDI and ST 2110 workflows

Ultricore-SVR provides high-performance, enterprise-grade routing control in a compact form factor

ULTRIX-MOD-JXS extends ST 2110 connectivity across bandwidth-constrained environments

UltriGPI bridges legacy GPI systems with modern IP workflows

Ultrix Flexible Licensing and Ultriformat improve efficiency with dynamic resource allocation and built-in signal conversion

openGear continues to offer a trusted, open ecosystem with expanded 12G SDI capabilities

Ross also continues to redefine live production switching:

TouchDrive 5 introduces a powerful new control surface with expanded access and customization

Carbonite HyperMax delivers scalable production with flexible licensing and resource sharing

Carbonite Code Solo makes professional switching accessible through a software-based, NDI-native solution

Ross showcased tools that elevate visual storytelling:

XPression enhances real-time graphics creation with browser-based monitoring and previsualization tools

XPression.cloud enables scalable, on-demand graphics for live sports and events

Ross Virtual Solutions (Voyager) leverages Unreal Engine for photorealistic virtual production

PIERO brings AI-powered sports analysis and telestration

Raiden streamlines weather storytelling with integrated newsroom workflows

Ross outlined a number of innovations in the area of camera movement and control:

SmartShell v8.1 introduces real-time robotic visualization for improved studio awareness

spidercam delivers cinematic aerial coverage across venues and environments

X650 PT Head supports higher payloads with modernized control and AR/VS tracking

Canon PTZ integration brings premium UHD imaging into Ross workflows with automation and AI tracking

Other new improvements and solutions included:

Rio Replay delivers intuitive, operator-driven replay workflows with reliable, high-performance operation

Lama Mix delivers professional-grade audio mixing in a flexible software environment

Lama Connect enables seamless routing and protocol conversion across IP and cloud workflows

Lama AutoMix uses AI-driven processing for consistent, high-quality speech mixes

AudioEdge bridges traditional and IP audio systems with unified control

OverDrive expands accessibility with new Studio and Omni tiers

Quorum simplifies integration of remote contributors into live productions

Quorum One offers an all-in-one production system for modern communication environments

Ross Platform Manager (RPM) enhances operational control with centralized logging, analytics, and remote management