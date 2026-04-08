Media Links to Focus on IP Transport Solutions at 2026 NAB Show

KAWASAKI, Japan—Media Links will showcase the latest updates to its IP transport solutions at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.

A key focus will be Media Links’ Hitless Protection technology, designed to maintain continuous transport of media streams and data even when network conditions are less than ideal. By leveraging standards‑based approaches to redundancy and protection switching, the technology ensures that packet loss or network disruptions do not impact the integrity of live video, audio, or associated data services.

Media Links will also show the latest developments in its Xscend IP media gateway and transport platform. Built with software‑defined modularity and scalability in mind, Xscend supports a wide range of applications, from single‑site deployments to large‑scale, distributed production environments.

Recent enhancements to Xscend include expanded support for HEVC and AVC contribution workflows, delivering more efficient use of network bandwidth without compromising quality or latency.

Media Links’ will also discuss how its Xscend IP transport platform and ProMD EMS network management software are deployed across major live sports environments — from national football leagues in Europe and the Middle East to recent Winter Games workflows — and now support preparations for upcoming World Cup events.

During the 2026 Winter Games, the Xscend platform was used to aggregate and transport contribution feeds across a protected, high‑capacity network serving North American broadcasters, bringing together signals across a complex multi‑vendor ecosystem.

Media Links will also spotlight its role in supporting Video Assistant Referee (VAR) workflows, which use Xscend to transport multiple high‑resolution video feeds between stadiums and centralized officiating centers with ultra‑low latency, allowing referees to review plays in real time.

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Whether enabling remote production or inter‑facility connectivity, Media Links says its combination of MDX switches, Xscend and MDP media gateways, and ProMD EMS network management software provides broadcasters and network operators “with a flexible foundation for building and managing IP‑based media networks with the performance and reliability required by today’s live production workflows.”

Media Links will be in Booth W2033 of the West Hall of the LVCC.