CBS Boston to Air CCBL Baseball

BOSTON—CBS Boston has inked a deal with the Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL) to televise weekly live games this summer beginning June 27 on WSBK-TV.

Weekly broadcasts of the Cape Cod Baseball League Game of the Week will air Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on WSBK-TV, with six games scheduled through Aug. 1, including coverage of the league’s All-Star Game on July 18. Each broadcast will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, Inside the Cape League, at 6:30 p.m.

The Cape Cod Baseball League is widely regarded as a top collegiate summer baseball league. It features top collegiate players from around the country competing exclusively with wooden bats. The list of alumni who transitioned from "The Cape" to "The Show" includes some of the greatest names in baseball history, such as Frank Thomas, Carlton Fisk and Thurman Munson, as well as current stars Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber and Paul Skenes.

“With this partnership, CBS Boston brings elite summer baseball to viewers across the region while highlighting one of the most respected leagues in the sport,” said Johnny Green, regional president and general manager of CBS Boston and CBS New York. “We are proud to bring excitement to fans while strengthening our ties to communities across the region.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with CBS Boston to bring the magic of the Cape Cod Baseball League into homes across New England this summer," said Andrew Lang, president, Cape Cod Baseball League. "This agreement represents a significant milestone for our league, allowing us to showcase the world-class talent on our diamonds to a broad audience. Fans can look forward to seeing the unique atmosphere and tradition that makes the Cape League so special, while generating greater visibility of the best college baseball players in the country."

Under the agreement, the CCBL will provide a fully produced broadcast, and CBS Boston will serve as the exclusive local linear television broadcaster of Cape Cod Baseball League games in the Boston market.