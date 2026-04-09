NAB Show 2026: Multidyne to Launch Two New Products That Expand Fiber Options

KINGS PARK, NY—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems will introduce two new fiber transport solutions at the 2026 NAB Show—April 18-22 in Las Vegas—that support evolving IP and hybrid infrastructures, reduce fiber requirements and simplify system design.

On deck are the new FiberSaver-10G wavelength-shifting multiplexer and VF-9100 fiber optic transport platform. The FiberSaver-10G marks a significant expansion of MultiDyne’s FiberSaver Series , bringing high-capacity 10GbE connectivity to a platform known for maximizing fiber efficiency.

Designed for the modern IP-based data workflows of SMPTE ST 2110, Dante AV and NDI, the system can transport multiple 10G signals over a single fiber strand. Customers deploying fiber across live production scenarios can reduce fiber infrastructure by up to 94 percent using FiberSaver-10G without comprising bandwidth.

“10 gig is becoming the new baseline for media networks,” said Jesse Foster, Director of Strategic Accounts and Products at MultiDyne. “With FiberSaver-10G, we’re giving customers a simple way to trunk multiple high-bandwidth networks together and dramatically reduce fiber usage without compromising signal integrity.”

FiberSaver-10G delivers up to an 18 to 1 reduction in required fiber strands by optically isolating, wavelength-shifting and multiplexing multiple independent 10G networks onto a single fiber. This is especially valuable for mobile production trucks, stadiums, corporate campuses and large venues where fiber resources are limited or costly to expand. The platform supports flexible configurations across the series, allowing users to mix 1G, 10G and 25G connectivity within the same system. An external redundant power option ensures reliability in mission-critical environments.

Multidyne FiberSaver-10G (Image credit: Multidyne)

Complementing FiberSaver-10G is the new VF-9100, the next-generation evolution of MultiDyne’s widely deployed VF-9000 fiber transport platform. Used in studios, stadiums and mobile production environments worldwide, the VersaFrame Series is known for high-density signal transport, wavelength shifting and format flexibility, the company said.

The VF-9100 features key enhancements that improve integration, usability and future scalability. A new hardware controller introduces RESTful API support for seamless integration with modern network management and control systems.

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"RESTful API changes the game for how these systems integrate into today’s facilities,” said Foster. “Engineers can now monitor status, manage configurations and automate control through a single interface, regardless of vendor. It makes the VF-9100 a much better citizen in IP-based environments.”

Additional updates include a redesigned chassis with improved card guides for easier field servicing, enhanced rack-mount options for flypack deployments, and more powerful internal power supplies to support next-generation modules. The VF-9100 also introduces new modular cards for audio, serial data, GPIO and genlock/timecode.

Like its predecessor, the VF-9100 supports high-density signal multiplexing, enabling users to transport up to 18 signals over a single fiber — or 36 signals in dual configurations — while maintaining full flexibility across SDI and IP workflows.

While both FiberSaver-10G and VF-9100 deliver fiber savings, wavelength shifting and signal optimization, they are typically deployed for different purposes within the same environment. FiberSaver excels at aggregating existing optical signals and IP networks onto minimal fiber infrastructure, while the VF-9100 serves as a powerful, modular platform for signal conversion, transport and system-wide integration.

“Together, these solutions reflect MultiDyne’s continued focus on delivering practical, engineering-driven innovations that solve real-world challenges in broadcast and AV environments,” said Frank Jachetta, CEO, MultiDyne.

MultiDyne will demonstrate FiberSaver-10G and the VF-9100 at Booth C4425 in the Central Hall during the show.