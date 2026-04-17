Telos Alliance Introduces Four New Products at the 2026 NAB Show

CLEVELAND—Broadcast audio supplier Telos Alliance will be showcasing four new products as well as upgrades to existing solutions at the 2026 NAB Show from April 18 - 22 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #C1819.

During the show, the company will feature its portfolio of traditional hardware products alongside virtualized and software solutions.

Several brand-new products will be introduced for the very first time at this year’s show, including:

Omnia® XII, the brand-new flagship FM/HD/DAB audio processor from Frank Foti and the Omnia team that combines all-new algorithms and Frank’s effortlessly loud and clean “Clemenza” clipper with forward-thinking I/O and features users require to support today’s workflows (https://omniaxii.com)

Axia® Pulsar, a compact new AoIP console surface with 8 motorized faders - expandable to 16 - a touchscreen monitor section, and the same top-tier audio performance as the company’s larger Quasar XR and SR consoles (https://telosalliance.com/pulsar)

Telos Infinity IP Intercom MK2 Master, Expansion, and Desktop panels, featuring 16 bigger, brighter, easier-to-read TFT button displays (https://telosalliance.com/infinity)

Telos Infinity VIP SE, the latest member of the growing StudioEssentials family of compact hardware products, which merges the flexibility of Infinity VIP software with the convenience of easy-to-deploy compact hardware (https://telosalliance.com/VIP)

Improvements to several of the company’s existing offerings will also be demonstrated. The Jünger Audio flexAI platform features the Jünger Audio Intelligent Assistant (JAIC) to aid in managing complex multichannel mixes in real time, and the flexAI platform is now fully deployable in the cloud (https://telosalliance.com/flexAI)

Meanwhile, the Minntonka Audio AudioTools Server automated file-based processing platform addresses one of the top issues faced by television viewers: Dialogue intelligibility. ATS can analyze audio content and, if necessary, make corrections to ensure viewers no longer struggle to hear and understand dialogue within the overall mix (https://telosalliance.com/ATS)

Partner ip-studio will showcase its STUDIO ZERO ecosystem in the Telos Alliance booth, a fully-realized, 100% virtual cloud-hosted solution first introduced at the 2023 NAB Show. STUDIO ZERO merges a suite of Telos Alliance products with ip-studio’s advanced automation and workflow management software, making practical, reliable cloud-based studios a reality (https://ip-studio.com).

More information is available at https://www.telosalliance.com/.