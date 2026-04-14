Wave Central, EVS Announce SMPTE ST 2110 Interop Collaboration

CARLISLE, Pa.—In the run-up to the 2026 NAB Show, Wave Central, a Domo Broadcast Company and EVS have announced that they are working together on SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability testing and validation.

The interoperability test and validation involves the Wave Central Sapphire RXD5 wireless receiver with ST2110 and EVS Cerebrum Broadcast Control & Orchestration (NMOS routing), as well as EVS Neuron modular glue for all SDI and ST2110 processing workflows.

During the show, Wave Central will be exhibiting at Booth C.2820 and EVS will be at Booth N.1841 between April 19 and 22 at the show.

In announcing the collaboration the two companies said that technical collaboration among equipment providers is essential in today’s broadcast AV over IP environments for proving interoperability, removing risk for mutual customers and building trust when using multiple vendors are involved in same video production.

As the migration continues from traditional SDI to hybrid or full AV over IP based AV networks, it becomes increasingly important to ensure that various solutions work in synchronization before deployment. This simplifies commissioning and leaves more time and energy for creative planning and work on improving productions.

“We are excited to announce the ST 2110 capabilities of our Sapphire RXD5 receivers bringing remote wireless camera sources to ST 2110 broadcast workflows seamlessly,” said John Payne, GM at Wave Central. “and when it comes to ST 2110, systems engineers expect orchestration validation to happen before going out to the event sites, venues and studios.”

“Interoperability is fundamental to making SMPTE ST 2110 truly operational for live production,” said Dieter Backx, Vice President Control & Orchestration at EVS. “Validating Wave Central’s RXD5 receivers with EVS Cerebrum and Neuron ensures broadcasters can confidently integrate wireless camera sources into IP-based workflows, with the orchestration, timing, and reliability required for live events.”

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For more information about EVS Cerebrum and EVS Neuron is available at https://evs.com/na