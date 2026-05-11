Austrian Broadcaster Selects Lawo, SLG Broadcast for Studio Upgrade

Kronehit, a private broadcaster in Austria, has awarded SLG Broadcast AG and Lawo AG a major contract for the comprehensive modernization of its entire studio infrastructure.

As part of the deal, all kronehit studios will be equipped with state-of-the-art Lawo diamond audio mixing consoles. SLG Broadcast, the broadcaster’s longtime technical partner, will oversee system design, configuration and overall project implementation.

The decision was publicly sealed with a handshake between Marc Straehl, CEO of SLG Broadcast, Jamie Dunn, CEO of Lawo, and Martin Holovlasky, chief technology officer of kronehit, at last month’s NAB Show.

Kronehit and SLG Broadcast have been working together for more than a decade. As early as 2015, SLG Broadcast implemented the technical infrastructure of kronehit’s broadcast center based on Lawo Sapphire mixing consoles, the companies said.

In subsequent years, SLG Broadcast continued to serve as a key technical partner for the broadcaster. In 2017, among other initiatives, an OB van was equipped with a Lawo Sapphire Compact, existing studios were expanded with additional I/O capacity, and the audio platform was gradually enhanced with Power Core–based structures.

Between 2018 and 2024, multiple migration and expansion phases supported the transition to IP‑based audio production.

These included the integration of the Lawo A__UHD Core, the deployment of a RAVENNA‑based audio‑over‑IP network, and the adaptation of the infrastructure to evolving production and distribution requirements, the companies said.

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Throughout this process, the focus consistently remained on a holistic and coherent system design that seamlessly integrates technology, editorial workflows, and operational processes.

The agreement to renew the entire studio landscape represents the logical next step, the companies reported.

Going forward, kronehit will deploy five Lawo diamond consoles, paired with five Power Core audio engines. The diamond platform features a fully IP-native architecture, ultra-low latency, and high processing power, creating ideal conditions for modern, parallel radio production workflows. The existing Lawo A__UHD Core will be expanded into a fully redundant setup, forming the highly available central backbone of the entire audio production environment.

Kronehit benefits from an infrastructure that has evolved jointly with Lawo and SLG Broadcast over many years and has been consistently designed with future‑proofing in mind. Even today, the broadcaster operates a comprehensive Lawo environment comprising sapphire consoles, IP‑based routing, centralized system management via VisTool, and a high‑performance AoIP network architecture. The high scalability of the Lawo platform enables flexible studio configurations, dynamic resource allocation, and system adjustments without disrupting live operations. Peripheral systems such as studio telephony have also been fully migrated to IP‑based solutions and tightly integrated into the Lawo infrastructure.

Beyond planning and implementation, key aspects of SLG’s work include workflow design, process optimization, and long‑term operational reliability. In‑house software tools such as the SLG Broadcast Suite for monitoring and analyzing complex broadcast systems complement the Lawo ecosystem and contribute to transparency, efficiency, and reliability in day‑to‑day operations.

For kronehit, the decision represents a targeted investment in flexibility, automation, and future resilience. The new diamond-based infrastructure enables clearly structured and highly automated production workflows, allows rapid adaptation to new formats, and at the same time delivers the stability and redundancy required by a leading private broadcaster operating 24/7.