Neutrik To Showcase opticalCON ADVANCED Connectors At 2026 NAB Show

Neutrik Group Americas will feature its NEUTRIK opticalBAR fiber breakout solution, including its opticalCON ADVANCED line of connector products, during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Smart fiber distribution allows centralized management of multiple signals across a broadcast facility or between sites. The NEUTRIK opticalBAR is a compact, rugged fiber breakout solution that is IP65-rated when mated or capped. It is designed for professional fiber distribution, including connections to camera systems, audio networks, DMX and intercom systems.

Fully compatible with the opticalCON ADVANCED series, the opticalBAR is available in five different variants for single-mode (SM) and multimode (MM) fiber with a range of connection points, such as opticalCON QUAD SM and MM, opticalCON DUO SM and MM connectors and opticalCON MTP 12 SM and MM.

Article continues below

Neutrik’s opticalCON provides a flexible and reliable solution for network breakout points where space and time is at a premium and fast deployment and breakdown are essential. The company’s opticalBAR also offers various mounting options, such as mounting holes for screws, Velcro straps and pegs and truss clips, which will be available soon.

The complete line of opticalCON ADVANCED solutions will also be shown. These include opticalCON DUO, opticalCON QUAD, opticalCON MTP and opticalCON SPLIT. The ADVANCED line provides all the features and benefits of the original opticalCON but with an even more robust and field-ready design.

See Neutrik at 2026 NAB Show booth C4735,

More information is available on the company’s website .