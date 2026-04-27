Sencore’s VB440 Monitoring, Analysis Tool Debuts at NAB Show

Sencore’s VB440 is a high-density monitoring and analysis platform designed for SMPTE 2110 and IPMX environments.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore demonstrated its MRD 8000, AFN Platform and Centra Gateway as well as made the show debut of its VB440 during the 2026 NAB Show last week at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company also featured its OmniHub 6/16, OmniHub PLAY and TXS 3800—all of which address the real demands of video delivery, distribution and monitoring, Sencore said.

“As server and component costs continue rising, engineers are being asked to do more with tighter budgets. Cost-effective doesn’t mean compromising on capability,” said Seth VerMulm, director of product management at Sencore. “The AFN Platform, MRD 8000 and Centra Gateway are designed for broadcast-grade performance without the overhead of costly server infrastructure.”

Many operators are using aging receiver-decoders never designed for today’s multichannel, multiformat demands, Sencore said. To address this, Sencore featured its MRD 8000, the company’s newest and most capable receiver-decoder, built on a GPU-accelerated platform in a compact 1RU chassis.

The company also featured its AFN Platform for live production and newsgathering. Delivering ultralow-latency encoding and decoding up to 4K/UHD with 12G-SDI, the AFN Platform offers native SRT support to allow engineers to run satellite uplink and IP delivery at the same time from a single, future-proof 1RU chassis.

Sencore highlighted its VB440, a high-density monitoring and analysis platform designed for SMPTE 2110 and IPMX environments. Fully NMOS-certified and capable of monitoring up to 80Gbps of simultaneous streaming, the unit offers engineers the visibility necessary to maintain signal integrity at scale. The VB440 also adds signal generator functionality and lip sync measurements for precise production setup verification.

The company also showed its OmniHub 6/16, a modular, hot-swappable video processing platform available in 1RU and 4RU chassis. The solution is capable of handling dense multi-channel encoding, signal reception, digital turnaround and simultaneous IPTV and QAM distribution from a single system.

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Paired with OmniHub PLAY, operators can deliver a fully managed IPTV experience to the PLAY-STB, Sencore’s Android-based set-top box, all controlled from a single web interface.

Sencore also demonstrated its TXS 3800 multichannel transcoder with a new ATSC 3.0 passthrough transcoding mode that increases service capacity to up to 20 services and a new ATSC 1.0 backward compatibility mode that allows engineers to demodulate ATSC 1.0 today and transition to ATSC 3.0 later without a hardware swap.

The company also showed its Centra Gateway, which addresses rising server costs. Centra Gateway handles video stream reception, transmission, conversion and orchestration across multiple protocols and is deployable on-premises or in the cloud.

More information is available on the company’s website.