Mavis Launches Mavis Studio iPad For Media Production

BRIGHTON, UK—Mavis has launched Mavis Studio, a new live production app for iPad that gives creators, broadcasters and production teams a new way to build and deliver professional multi-camera content affordably, with a highly portable setup.

Mavis Studio combines multicamera video switching, playback, integrated graphics, audio mixing, recording and streaming in a single iPad app. The product is positioned as a portable, mobile-first platform for live video workflows, with Mavis Camera integration, NDI certified with HX3 support for high-quality IP video workflows, internal recording and streaming output to all popular social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitch. For custom streaming, RTMP and SRT protocols are also supported.

Mavis Studio’s touch-first interface makes live production feel immediate and intuitive, with interactive multiviews for fast source selection, revealable control panels for extended functionality and support for professional codecs such as Apple ProRes, the company said. It is aimed at a wide range of real-world workflows, from video podcasts and music performances to corporate events and house of worship.

“Mavis Studio is designed for productions that want the quality and features typically associated with a traditional broadcast production but with the ease of use and pricing model of a consumer-based app” said Patrick Holroyd, CEO of Mavis. “There are now huge numbers of content creation teams and event producers who need professional live output, but do not want to be tied to large, fixed systems. With Mavis Studio, we are giving them a flexible, portable production tool built around the power of the iPad.”

At the heart of the app is a powerful production switcher with support for live and internal sources. Users can manage up to four live inputs and combine those feeds with multiple integrated playout tools. Video packages can also be rolled from the built-in media players, stills displayed from the image players, and HTML5-based graphics overlays and web presentations incorporated.

Support for alpha-aware graphics across the application allows for lower thirds, branding and other visual elements to be layered cleanly into the live output. Preset and custom scene layouts allow operators to build anything from simple two-way interviews to richer multi-layer productions with graphics and branded visual elements.

Audio is also central to the app, which is particularly important for podcasts, house of worship and music productions. Mavis Studio includes a 16-channel audio desk with channel strips, pan, gain, EQ, grouping and master output control, enabling users to create a polished live mix directly inside the app.

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Mavis Studio is NDI Certified, allowing it to take advantage of high-quality IP video running over a conventional network for events such as university lectures, corporate events or brand live streams, which often need more than a single camera but may not justify the expense of a full outside broadcast rig.

The app supports receiving up to four synchronized NDI feeds and sending an NDI output, enabling compact, flexible IP-based workflows for live events. As with other outputs, NDI can also be configured from the internal video matrix, allowing users to record a clean PGM feed while simultaneously sending a branded feed out via NDI.

"Over the past few years, we have seen NDI adoption expand well beyond traditional broadcast, and Mavis Studio is a natural reflection of that shift," said Miguel Coutinho, Head of NDI. "Creators who want professional multi-camera output should not have to invest in fixed, expensive systems to get it. By building NDI certification into Mavis Studio, that level of production quality is now accessible to a much wider audience."

The Mavis Studio app is a free download available from the App Store. The free version applies a watermark on all outputs, which can be removed for $24.99 per month or $79.99 per year. To remove the watermark and activate NDI costs $39.99 per month or $129.99 per year.