NAB Show: KOKUSAI DENKI To Feature New, Affordable 4K Broadcast Camera

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—KOKUSAI DENKI Electric America will showcase its new Z-HD6500-S1, an affordable native 4K broadcast camera, and RU-2500JY remote camera control panel during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Z-HD6500-S1 is built on the reliable performance of its UHD predecessor. The camera integrates 2/3-inch UHD sensors and global shutter technology to deliver high-quality images without flicker or banding. These technologies are the same used in KOKUSAI DENKI’s high-end SK-UHD7000, ensuring uniform image quality across live production environments.

The RU-2500JY remote control panel will be demonstrated as a key workflow element the company’s 4K MoIP ST 2110 remote production camera system. The RU-2500JY features a 3.2-inch (82 mm) slim width despite having a 3.5-inch touch panel, backlit controls and IP connectivity with Power over Ethernet (PoE). It simplifies camera control for REMI and decentralized workflows while supporting both IP and traditional ways of working. In addition to ST-2110 workflows, the system can be used in environments where the in-house broadcast infrastructure has not yet been converted to IP.

“Though our company name has changed, our ethos hasn’t. We’re clearly still focused on delivering equal or better picture quality than what’s out there while giving customers a path to grow their systems without forcing them into a major upfront investment,” said Sean Moran, chief operating officer of KOKUSAI DENKI Electric America. “We still build and support our products the same way with the same talented engineers from the same factory location.”

The company will also exhibit its current range of broadcast production and compact box cameras, including the DK-H700 4K box camera.

See KOKUSAI DENKI at 2026 NAB Show booth C5507.

More information is available on the company’s website .