Zixi To Feature IP-Based Alternative To Satellite Distribution At 2026 NAB Show

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi will demonstrate how organizations can modernize live video workflows, transition from legacy infrastructure and scale distribution and monetization with greater control, reliability, and cost efficiency during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“The industry is moving quickly toward IP-based distribution as broadcasters reassess satellite and legacy delivery models,” said Zixi CEO Marc Aldrich. “At NAB 2026, Zixi will demonstrate how our platform supports the modernization and evolution of live video workflows that includes real-world satellite replacement strategies, enabling customers to deploy flexible, reliable, and interoperable workflows across hybrid environments.”

The company’s demos, in its booth and the booths of partners around the show floor, will illustrate centralized control and orchestration, dynamic market switching for flexible real-time content distribution, end-to-end IP-based contribution and distribution workflows as scalable alternatives to satellite delivery, and seamless interoperability across partner ecosystems in real-world deployment scenarios.

Zixi will also host AWS Builder Lab sessions where attendees can build an end-to-end broadcast pipeline in AWS using the Zixi platform and ZEN Master, including deploying a broadcaster, ingesting content, creating distribution channels, building HLS workflows with AWS Media Services, and applying rights management controls.

The company will also participate in the Satellite Replacement Leadership breakfast during the NAB Show.

The company’s live booth demos will include:

Satellite transition for broadcasters: reliable, cost-efficient IP-based alternatives to traditional satellite delivery.

Satellite transition for sports entities: flexible, cloud-enabled workflows supporting live sports contribution and distribution.

Ingest for digital platforms and vMVPDs: aggregation, normalization, and processing of live feeds from multiple sources.

B2B distribution for content owners: secure, scalable distribution of workflows delivering live content.

Live event contribution and processing: end-to-end workflows for live event contribution, processing and delivery.

See Zixi at 2026 NAB Show booth W2057.

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To register for the Zixi AWS Builder Lab click here .

To register for the Satellite Replacement Leadership breakfast, click here .