CNN Pushes Into Lifestyle Products with ‘CNN Weather’ App Launch

NEW YORK—CNN Weather is now available for download in Apple’s iOS App Store in the United States, CNN announced.

The app, CNN’s first standalone lifestyle product, combines meteorology and climate expertise.

CNN said that the app builds on the recent launch of the All Access subscription offering and that CNN Weather is the next step in its direct-to-consumer strategy.

As such, it is the first in a planned suite of lifestyle products that extend the value of CNN beyond global breaking news. The products will tap into CNN’s existing strengths—best-in-class video capabilities, global reach and local access—to provide audiences with new ways to engage with CNN every day. CNN Weather will be available for free at launch.

“We are creating this portfolio of lifestyle products to help our audience navigate a complex world,” said Ben French, senior vice president of new business. “CNN Weather will not only prepare people each morning for the day ahead and keep them safe and informed during severe weather events, it will also help our audience appreciate and understand the natural weather phenomena around them."

CNN Weather combines best-in-class weather and climate reporting with user-friendly features that offer real-time, reliable information, the network said. The app provides local forecasts and interactive radar, live coverage from CNN’s meteorology and climate experts as weather stories unfold and visually engaging video content to enhance users' understanding of weather phenomena, it said.

“Audiences have always come to CNN for trusted weather information because of our deep bench of meteorologists and climate experts,” said Angela Fritz, senior director, weather and climate at CNN. “Now, with CNN Weather, we can connect people directly with the science-backed insights and analysis that will help them understand the weather and climate events happening around them.”

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