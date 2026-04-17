Bittree Returns to NAB Show with Diverse Patching Solutions

GLENDALE, Calif.—The 2026 NAB Show 2026 marks the return of Bittree as a standalone exhibitor following several years of co-exhibiting with distributors, though the industry’s leading patching supplier has not slowed down its pace of innovation.

Bittree’s full return to the NAB Show exhibit floor (C6985) highlights how the benefits of legacy patching technologies still apply for modern network infrastructure in broadcast, pro audio and AV, and government systems, with an emphasis on the company’s latest patchbays and enclosures for IP and hybrid facilities.

Established in 1978, Bittree continues to carry forward the vision of founder Glenn Garrard, who remains CEO as the company approaches its 50th year in business. Garrard recognized the need in 1978 to supply professional studios with pre-wired and chassis-based patching systems while in engineering roles for Motown, Merv Griffin Studios, and other legendary media and entertainment brands. His early innovations addressed the specific challenges of configuring, managing and modifying cables and connections, while helping engineers identify weakness in signal quality.

“These challenges still exist today, and the proven reliability of patchbays, panels and patching accessories remains the most valuable and effective approach to solving them,” said Garrard. “In many cases, the challenges have been multiplied as our customers navigate an evolving tapestry of cables and connections for moving video, audio and data through the infrastructure.”

Visitors to Bittree’s booth in the renovated Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center will find a host of video, audio and patching solutions for IP and baseband transport layers. Those include:

Flush-mount, high-density, modular keystone patchbays for IP and data-centric workflows feeding ST 2110, AES67 and other modern networks. The series supports fiber, copper and mixed configurations, with connectivity options for ST, LC and SC fiber, RJ45 CAT6 and CAT6A punchdown, or feed-through, shielded or unshielded adapters.

Bittree’s Patch32A, the world’s first Dante audio patchbay, streamlines the integration of analog audio and Dante network patching while providing professional, transparent A/D>D/A cross-conversions. This patchbay streamlines the integration of analog and digital network audio patching and establishes a foundation for interconnectivity across central equipment rooms, production studios, IT closets and more.

Proven high-performance, wide-bandwidth 12G+ BNC Patch Panels for HD, 4K and 8K Applications, supporting data rates up to 48Gb/s and offer 75-ohm impedance with low return loss. Available in 1x16, 1x24, 1x32, 2x16 and 2x24 jack configurations to support a variety of densities and connectivity scenarios in SDI baseband and hybrid environments.

Other Bittree innovations on display include the DSFB124NL-ST fiber-optic patch panel enclosure for IT convergence. The feed-through, slide-out enclosure solution is built with connection to a core network switch and/or routing systems in mind, and ideal for managing interconnections and cross-connections inside data centers, TV and radio facilities, and live event venues.

“This is the first Bittree solution that includes steel gliding rails for easier access to connections,” said Garrard. “It is a true server-to-machine solution to interconnect backbone cabling to active equipment, or cross-connect to a main or horizontal distribution system. It is also a highly modular platform with removable inserts that favors modification and expansion in networked IT environments over expensive replacement.”